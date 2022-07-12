Lane County Sheriff's Office identifies men involved in fatal dispute near Leaburg

Lane County Sheriff's Office

A 37-year-old man has been formally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Gary Stuart Coulter near Leaburg on Friday.

Deputies received a call from a neighbor shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, saying they witnessed a dispute between two men at the house in the 44000 block of McKenzie Highway, Lane County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release Monday.

The suspect, Nickolas Trevor Jessee, fled the scene in a vehicle, returned a short time later before leaving again on foot, Speldrich said.

Upon arrival deputies found Coulter lying on the ground outside the house with severe injuries, Speldrich said. Coulter was taken to the hospital by paramedics but died not long after.

Speldrich declined to say if there was a suspected weapon.

"We're still waiting on some results from the medical examiner's office," Speldrich said Monday afternoon.

Jessee was found by deputies around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a short distance off of the highway and a quarter-mile west of the residence. Jessee was taken into custody and to Lane County Jail without incident. He was arraigned Monday on one charge of second-degree murder.

Jessee had been living at the home with Coulter, according to Speldrich. He was unable to say definitively if they were the only two people living there.

