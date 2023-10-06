Lane County Sheriff's Office investigating death of man in home south of Springfield

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found Thursday inside a home in the area of Harbor Drive and Inland Way south of Springfield.

Deputies responding to a call of a deceased person arrived at the residence at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and located the man with injuries consistent to "recently being assaulted by an edged weapon," according to sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich.

An individual believed to the connected to the case has not been located, Speldrich said

