Lane County Sheriff's Office: Resident still 'unaccounted for' after house fire

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said at least one resident was still "unaccounted for" after a house fire was reported at a home just outside of Cottage Grove

Fire and rescue personnel were called to the 37000 block of Meyer Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday and arrived to find the home "fully involved" in fire, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, with the State Fire Marshal and an investigator with the Oregon State Police assigned to the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the sheriff's office at its non-emergency number, 541-682-4150, option 1.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County: Resident still 'unaccounted for' after house fire