Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers seeking personal, financial information

The Lane County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning of scammers identifying themselves as employees of the sheriff's office over the phone, text and email.

The sheriff's office has received a handful of recent reports of scams claiming there are warrants, missed jury duty or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows, sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich said.

"We don't have an idea exactly how many people that they've tried to scam because not everybody that receives a possible scam call calls and reports it to us," Speldrich told the Register-Guard. "Nor do we have a good way to track that info."

The scammers ask for personal or financial information and in some instances, appear to call from official phone numbers and/or provide fraudulent callback numbers with voicemail inboxes, Speldrich said.

The sheriff's office never asks for money, awards or any compensation over phone, text or email, he said.

If you are contacted by someone suspicious claiming to be part of the office, call the Lane County dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

Speldrich said this sort of scam has been common the last few years: "Unfortunately it's a common occurrence."

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on twitter @alanfryetorres

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County Sheriff warns of scam seeking financial info