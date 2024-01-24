Lane County warns storm-weary residents as forecasts predict more winter weather on the way

Lane County is advising residents to stock up on emergency supplies in preparation for another "atmospheric river" and high winds expected to hit southern Oregon at the end of January.

According to the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service, increased rainfall and intense winds are expected to hit the West Coast between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5.

"A possibly heavy rain and high wind event so close on the heels of the ice storm will be challenging," said Jeff Kincaid, the interim Lane County Emergency Manager.

If this system occurs as predicted, it could mean localized flooding, more downed trees and more downed power lines for residents still reeling from the impacts of a recent ice storm and other winter weather, according to the county.

"It's about a 50-to-60 percent chance that we're going to see above-average precipitation during that time," said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland. "As we get closer to that time period, we'll know more, but the actual amounts we don't know yet."

Erik Nebeker, with Lane County, loads firewood into a pickup truck at the Springfield City Hall resource center on Saturday, part of the county's efforts to respond to widespread power outages and other problems caused by an ice storm.

NWS forecasts show a 70-to-90 percent chance of rainfall totals up to two inches Friday through Saturday across the coastal range and the Cascades.

Despite the possible rain, rivers are not expected to reach flood stage on Sunday or into early next week, although some residents may see rises to the "action stage," in which governments are advised to take some type of mitigation effort, according to NWS Portland in an area forecast discussion.

Though conditions may be "pleasant" on Sunday and Monday as temperature highs approach 60 degrees, residents will likely see a return of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Should rainfall levels increase, governments would keep an even closer eye on river levels late next week.

"I would assume given the compromised state in which a lot of infrastructure is in, especially trees after this event, enough wind and rain could cause more damage," Muhlestein said.

Lane County residents should be aware of localized flooding at rivers and creeks, roadway flooding, landslides and falling branches or trees, according to emergency planners.

"Residents should do what they can to prepare for potential power outages and localized flooding," Kincaid said. "Lane County, cities and utilities have all been working hard to clear debris and restore power, but the amount of debris remaining along roadways can cause more water to build up next to or on roads."

Lane County posted this image along with a warning to residents of potential flooding, power outages and other problems next week if a forecasted "atmostpheric river" adds to the area's recent run of bad winter weather.

The Lane County Emergency Management Office is encouraging residents to prepare for the possibility of additional power outages by:

Gathering food, medical supplies, batteries, pet supplies and other things needed by family members during an outage or evacuation for up to two weeks.

Keep cell phones fully charged in anticipation of an outage. Consider a car charger for cell phones and other electronics.

Keep vehicle gas tanks at least half full because power outages may affect fuel pumps at gas stations.

Updating your account online to make sure your utility provider has current contact information for notifications.

Having people with medical conditions that require power receive the care they need by contacting their service provider in advance of an outage to register a Medical Certificate.

Consider purchasing a backup generator or identifying an alternative location for power needs.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon weather forecast: Atmospheric river, high winds expected