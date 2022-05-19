Lane Kiffin won't stop tweeting about Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher NIL war of words

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is marveling at the war of words between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher like everyone else in the college football world.

Wednesday night, Saban stoked the flames of controversy when, speaking at a fundraising function, he said Texas A&M bought every player in its No. 1 recruiting class. Fisher responded with a scathing news conference Thursday morning, calling Saban a narcissist and calling his words "despicable."

Kiffin is no stranger to this debate. In February, Kiffin poked the bear by joking he thought Texas A&M might have to "pay a luxury tax" because of how much money the Aggies were rumored to have raised for name, image and likeness deals for their players.

Kiffin and Fisher worked as Saban's offensive coordinator at various points in their career. All three are now head coaches in the SEC West division. Ole Miss plays Texas A&M on Oct. 29 and Alabama on Nov. 12 this fall.

In the hours leading up to and the minutes following Fisher's press conference, Kiffin did what he often does and took to Twitter as a spectator. Here is a collection of everything Lane Kiffin tweeted or retweeted about Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban says Texas A&M 'bought every player,' questions whether current NIL model is sustainable https://t.co/UrEL6zVWur — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 19, 2022

Did this really just happen??? @ClayTravis First time I can remeber being speechless. SEC Meetings in Destin 🫣 https://t.co/vlvQW4YWQ4 pic.twitter.com/V09xHyiIXz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 19, 2022

