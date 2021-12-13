Link Lane murder trial begins: Defense says man on trial didn't have motive but codefendant did

The trial for a man accused of fatally shooting another man near a warehouse off Link Lane in Fort Collins began this week, but his defense attorney asserts his client isn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

The jury heard opening statements Monday morning in the trial for Efren Almeida, who prosecutors say fatally shot 38-year-old Timothy Bryant during a confrontation at the warehouse where Bryant worked on Jan. 27, 2020.

Almeida’s codefendant, Nicole Gibson, pleaded guilty in September to a lesser charge of conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. As part of an agreement with the district attorney’s office, Gibson is required to testify against Almeida during his weeklong trial.

Gibson turned herself in at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at the urging of her mother days after Bryant was killed, Deputy District Attorney Michael Mangione told the jury. After speaking with investigators for several hours, Mangione said, Gibson drove around with law enforcement to show them locations where she said Almeida burned both of their clothes and stole license plates off another vehicle to put on his as well as where she said he tossed the old license plate and a bullet casing from the fatal shooting.

"Everything she has told (investigators) is corroborated by some piece of physical evidence," Mangione said.

More: Fort Collins police K-9 uninjured in Old Town stabbing arrest thanks to protective vest

Mangione said Gibson told investigators she had an abusive relationship with Bryant and that Bryant had recently stolen property from her parents’ house in Laramie, Wyoming, while her father was hospitalized in Denver.

Gibson told investigators she wanted to get the property back from Bryant but was afraid he’d hurt her. In the days before the shooting, Gibson confronted Bryant to get the property back — which included two firearms — and Bryant beat her, leaving Gibson needing five staples in her head, Mangione said.

Story continues

When she met Almeida at a mutual friend’s house a few days before the shooting, Mangione said Almeida offered to go with her to meet Bryant and get her belongings back, and Gibson gave Almeida a gun.

Mangione said Almeida drove them around looking for Bryant, and also claimed that they both used drugs while he drove. When they found Bryant at a warehouse off Link Lane where he works, Mangione said, they confronted him.

Mangione said investigators believe Bryant claimed to not have Gibson's belongings despite previously telling her he had them, and said that's when Almeida held up the gun and told Bryant to give Gibson her items.

Bryant responded, "Shoot me," Mangione said. "So that's exactly what the defendant does."

Bryant was shot three times — in the chest, side and head — and suffered blunt force trauma to his head, Mangione said.

The coroner ruled Bryant's death a homicide but did not release a specific cause of death.

Defense claims codefendant, not Almeida, pulled trigger

Almeida's attorney James Merson argued to the jury that Gibson is the only one who had the motive to pull the trigger on Bryant and said Almeida didn't know Gibson or Bryant prior to this incident.

"This is a case about a woman with nothing to lose and everything to gain by killing Tim Bryant," Merson said.

Merson cited multiple occasions in the weeks leading up to Bryant's death where Gibson made comments about killing Bryant or directly threatened him, including calls with friends and texts to Bryant.

Merson said Gibson went to law enforcement and placed the blame on Almeida to protect herself.

"Nicole gets the drop on Efren just like she got the drop on Tim," Merson said.

More: Couple sues after Colorado public defender declines to take their cases due to assets

According to Merson, Almeida went with Gibson into the warehouse to confront Bryant. While Almeida went over to turn off an air compressor inside the warehouse, he heard gunshots, Merson said.

Merson said Larimer County Coroner James Wilkerson will testify during Almeida's weeklong trial that this was an emotional killing likely by someone who Bryant was close with — someone like Gibson, Merson alleges.

"Efren doesn't know anything about this stuff," Merson said, referencing the conflict between Gibson and Bryant.

The trial is expected to conclude Friday. The Coloradoan will attend key testimony during the trial in addition to closing arguments and the reading of the verdict.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Trial begins for man accused in Fort Collins murder