Lane picks up new charge on way to violation of probation plea

Oct. 11—Roger Fene Lane was taken into custody at his home Oct. 2 because of a probation violation warrant.

Before he could stand before Judge Gary McKenzie, however, he picked up a new charge while being proces-

sed at the county jail in the Justice Center.

Lane, 35, 325 Cox Valley Rd., resolved his probation violation charge — based on an unrelated new charge — but now begins the judicial process over with his latest charge of introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Lane was arrested at his home around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 on the probation violation charge and was ordered held until his Oct. 5 court date.

After being processed at the jail and placed in his cell, a correction officer noticed a smell of tobacco coming from the area of the day room. Tobacco product use is banned from the county building.

Correction Officer Axl Arroyo opened Lane's cell door and asked him to step out. A preliminary search failed to produce any illegal substances but when Lane stood up to return to his cell, corrections officers noticed something in his pants, and a baggy fell out of his pants leg.

A second search netted a white pill and a bag containing tobacco, a lighter and another clear bag of pills identified as Seroquel. Seroquel is not a controlled substance.

Lane was then charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution with no bond set. He will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to that charge.

On Oct. 5, Lane — represented by the Public Defender's Office — pled guilty to the probation violation of obtaining a new charge and had his probation revoked to serve the balance of five years in jail at 30%.

