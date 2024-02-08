There will be lane, ramp closures on Hwy 99 towards Selma
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation along with Security Paving, announced on Wednesday there will be scheduled lane and ramp closures for Southbound State Route 99. They said it will be for the week of Feb. 12 and there will be upcoming closures for phase changes that are planned for March 2024.
The following will occur for the first week of Feb. 12:
The third lane of Highway 99 South will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, Tuesday night, Feb. 13, Wednesday night Feb. 14th, and Thursday night Feb. 15th.
The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from Highway 99 south, will also be closed, during the same time.
The following closures will take place by Caltrans in March 2024:
The Highway 99 South offramp to Floral Avenue will be closed.
The Highway 99 South connector ramp to Highway 43 South will be closed.
Drivers are advised to utilize the detour set in place along Manning Avenue.
Caltrans says closures could continue for longer periods of time if necessary due to delays caused by the weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.
