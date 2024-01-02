Lane reductions to come as Sewerage and water Board officials work in Central City

TechCrunch

Countdown Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on hard tech industrial startups, will shut down by the end of March and return uninvested capital, firm founder and solo general partner Jai Malik said in an annual letter. In the letter, which was viewed by TechCrunch, Malik says he decided to close the fund after coming to two main conclusions on the economics of early-stage hard tech investing: that “funding industrial startups is not inefficient enough to justify our existence” and that “larger, multi-stage venture firms are best positioned to generate strong returns on the most valuable industrial startups.” The three-year-old firm’s sudden closure suggests that there are stronger headwinds for early-stage hard tech funds than the overtly optimistic narratives about “building for America” might suggest.