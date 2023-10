Oct. 20—DUNMORE — Lane restrictions will be in place early next week on Interstate 81 north and south in Lackawanna County.

The restrictions to accommodate sign structure inspections will occur between Exit 182, the Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street exit, to Exit 186, the Dunmore/Drinker Street exit.

Work will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

JEFF HORVATH