Lane Transit District receives millions of dollars in federal grants for bus electrification

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg unplugs a bus from the recharging station in July 2021 in the Lane Transit District garage in Springfield.

Newly allocated federal dollars will help Lane Transit District buy new battery-powered buses and roll out a mobile app designed to simplify trip planning across a variety of mobility options.

LTD will receive about $1.5 million from the omnibus appropriations package recently approved by Congress. LTD also will get about $4.9 million from a $409 million federal grant package for bus improvements.

“The funding for these projects keeps the district on track to meet its climate action goals, as well as support similar goals set by the City of Eugene, Lane County and the state of Oregon,” LTD Interim General Manager Mark Johnson said in a news release.

The omnibus appropriations funding will supply LTD $950,000 for its electric bus replacement project and $600,000 for designing its trip planner and mobile wallet application. LTD can afford one new electric bus with that funding, spokesman Pat Walsh said. The $4.9 million grant will cover replacing five diesel buses with battery-powered buses.

LTD currently has 11 electric buses in operation and another 19 expected to be delivered by the end of the year, Walsh said. Those 30 buses will represent 30% of LTD's fleet.

The mobile wallet will be an app that simplifies trip planning across an array of mobility options, including buses, bikeshare and ride hailing, Walsh said. It will make it easier for people to view trip times and make cost comparisons, then pay for their trip all in one place.

"By making multi-modal travel easier and more convenient, the mobile wallet will provide strong value for the community while also furthering the collaborating partners' equity and sustainability goals," Walsh said in an email.

Other Oregon projects also will receive a cut of the $409 million federal grants package, which will fund 70 projects in 39 states meant to modernize and electrify buses and improve bus routes and safety, according to a news release.

The Oregon Department of Transportation Public Transportation Division has been allocated nearly $245,000 for on behalf of the city of Cottage Grove to purchase new buses to replace old buses for the city’s transit service provider.

Rogue Valley Transportation District has been allocated $12.5 million to build a new bus maintenance facility.

“Federal investment in public transportation is key to quality of life because it ensures Oregonians can get to work, school and community events,” Sen. Ron Wyden said in a news release. “These resources for mass transit in the Rogue Valley and Lane County will help combat the climate crisis, and are especially timely and welcome for Oregonians wanting cost-effective travel options."

