All lanes of I-5 open in Thurston County after semi truck rolls near US 101 interchange

All lanes of north and southbound I-5 are open this morning after a semi truck rolled over Monday night underneath the overpass at the US 101 interchange near milepost 103.98.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted on its social media the single-vehicle incident was first reported around 10:40 p.m. Oct. 16. A semi truck rolled over on the wet pavement while traveling northbound, prompting state patrol troopers to call in the Department of Ecology to assess the scene for any needed cleanup of spilled cargo.

Traffic was diverted to US 101 during the incident, and the detour was later changed to Deschutes Parkway at Exit 103.

Trooper John Datillo said no hazard material issues were expected from the rollover, and crews were on the scene Tuesday morning to upright the semi. The roadway was back open by 7:30 a.m.