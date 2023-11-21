All lanes of I-696 at Mound are closed due to semi crash

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.