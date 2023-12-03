All lanes on I-70 EB closed due to crash in Clark County
All lanes are blocked on I-70 Eastbound due to a crash early this morning.
Troopers from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene, but no other preliminary details were available.
>> 4-year-old attacked by pit bull ‘running at large’ taken to hospital, sheriff’s office says
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, how many vehicles were involved, and other additional information.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.