All lanes of I-75 in west Atlanta blocked as FBI agents try to coax wanted suspect off overpass

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are negotiating with a man who they say ran from officers trying to serve a warrant and is now standing on an overpass over I-75.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound at Howell Mill Road as they attempt the coax the suspect down safely.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were conducting a court-authorized warrant when the suspect ran away.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the interstate as several police cars were seen blocking the bridge and highway. Cars are being diverted off the highway.

At this time, authorities are not releasing the suspect’s identity or details on the warrant.

