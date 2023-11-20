All lanes back open after Elk Grove gas leak
The scene was on East Stockton Boulevard.
It's the cheapest iPad on the market.
The LA Auto Show was this week and while it no longer has the cache of pre-COVID days, there was still some notable news that came out of the event. TechCrunch reporter Harri Weber was on the scene helping me cover the news.
It’s "lights out" at the start… or better yet “lights on” across the Las Vegas Strip as the Formula 1 circus comes to town.
"It was a shared creative project unlike any other father-son acting duo," says director Matt Shakman.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
"Skeletrix island" videos are compilations of real viral clips that morph into AI-generated imagery that can jar viewers. The post What is Skeletrix Island? Creepy AI-generated videos take over TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
Speeding, airborne Dodge Charger hit by a city bus destroys a restaurant. Luckily, the restaurant was closed and no one was killed.
Take a trip to the East Village with our host and fashion influencer Aimee Kelly to find out what drives New Yorkers' keen sense of style. The post Check out the New Yorkers serving looks on the Lower East Side appeared first on In The Know.
Schumaker narrowly beat out Craig Counsell for the award.
The grandly orchestrated rollout elevated "Black or White" to a can't-miss pop culture event, one that was seen by an estimated 500 million viewers worldwide.
Joby Aviation and Volocopter gave the public a vivid glimpse of what the future of aviation might look like this weekend, with both companies performing brief demonstration flights of their electric aircraft in New York City. The demonstration flights were conducted during a press conference on Sunday, during which New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would electrify two of the three heliports located in Manhattan -- Downtown Manhattan Heliport and East 34th Street.
Plus: Youth sports in America, and the club that went from laughingstock to champion.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
The celebrity baker fills us in on the two new shows he's doing for A&E and gives an update on his hand recovery. And yes, he has gone bowling again after the terrible accident. "I don't hate bowling," he says with a laugh.
Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says he remains committed to the Middle East despite rising tensions in the region.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
The popular night cream has been flying off shelves due to its hero ingredient Tepezcohuite. But does it actually work?
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
That's $10 off per SmartTag.
Markets are widely anticipating Fed officials will keep interest rates unchanged. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are keeping oil prices volatile.