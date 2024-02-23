Right lanes blocked due to semi rollover crash on SB I-75 in Butler Co.
The right lanes are blocked after a semi rolled over on Southbound Interstate 75 in Butler County early Friday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and West Chester Fire medics were dispatched around 4:36 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on SB I-75 near Allen Road.
ODOT cameras are showing the right lanes are blocked, but the left side of SB I-75 is open.
The semi is on its side off the freeway.
We are working to learn if there are any injuries.
News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.