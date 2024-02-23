Right lanes blocked due to semi rollover crash on SB I-75 in Butler Co.

The right lanes are blocked after a semi rolled over on Southbound Interstate 75 in Butler County early Friday morning.

>>House damaged following early morning fire in Fairborn

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and West Chester Fire medics were dispatched around 4:36 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on SB I-75 near Allen Road.

ODOT cameras are showing the right lanes are blocked, but the left side of SB I-75 is open.

The semi is on its side off the freeway.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

Photo from: ODOT