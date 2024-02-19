Lanes blocked after multiple cars crash on I-77 in Mooresville

A car crash involving multiple vehicles slowed down traffic on I-77 in Mooresville Monday morning.

Both southbound general purpose lanes on I-77 near Mile Marker 36.6 were reported as blocked around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Based on NCDOT cameras facing the accident, it looks like drivers have been pushed to the shoulder to get around.

The NCDOT expects the lanes to reopened by 7:45 a.m., but congestion has built up heading towards Charlotte.

Channel 9 asked Iredell County officials if anyone was injured in the crash.

