Lanes closed on 1-55 at Memphis-Arkansas Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound lanes on 1-55 at the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge are closed until further notice, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD says they have been working on an incident in the area since around 10 a.m., which has caused westbound lanes on I-55 to completely close.

Suspect on the run after robbery in Oakland, TN

It is advised that drivers use alternate routes.

WREG will provide updates when they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.