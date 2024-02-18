Lanes closed, bicyclist in critical condition after crash on South Dale Mabry

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a crash on South Dale Mabry Highway that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday between Ballast Point Boulevard and Pearl Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway between Ballast Point Boulevard and Pearl Avenue are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours. Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were provided.

