UPDATE: All lanes open following crash on EB I-70 at Preble/Mont Cty. line; 2 hospitalized

UPDATE: 3:50 a.m.

All lanes are back open following a crash that injured two people on Eastbound Interstate 70 at the Preble/Montgomery County line early Monday morning.

Troopers and medics were dispatched around 2 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned vehicle on EB I-70 between State Route 503 and the Preble/Montgomery County line.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that troopers have reopened all lanes.

Medics transported two people to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a trooper was heading to the scene but could not provide any other information.

ODOT cameras show that traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.