All lanes closed following rollover crash involving semi on SB I-75 near I-675
All lanes are closed after a semi rolled over on Southbound Interstate 75 near I-675 Tuesday morning.
>>PHOTOS: All lanes closed following rollover crash on SB I-75 near I-675
Officers and medics were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to SB I-75 near I-675 on initial reports of a rollover crash.
ODOT cameras show a semi on its side on Southbound 75 right before the I-675 ramp.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics are on the scene and lanes are closed.
>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on SB I-75 near I-675 due to rollover crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol also said a semi is overturned in the median.
ODOT cameras are showing the overhead exit sign on SB I-75 near I-675 was damaged.
Traffic is backed up on SB I-75 well passed Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.
News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.