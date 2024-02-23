All lanes closed on NB I-75 due to crash involving semis in Auglaize County

All lanes are shut down due to a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 early Friday morning in the northern Miami Valley.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 6:14 a.m. to NB I-75 at the Auglaize/Allen County line after a pair of semis were involved in a crash.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that all lanes are blocked on NB I-75 right before the National Road exit to Cridersville.

ODOT’s website is reporting traffic is backing on NB I-75 in Auglaize County.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.