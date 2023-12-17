Lanes closed on northbound I-75 after truck fire near Mitchell Avenue

Cincinnati firefighters work a truck fire that closed down all lanes on northbound Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is finishing putting out a truck fire on Interstate 75 northbound near Mitchell Avenue.

All northbound lanes are closed beyond Mitchell Avenue due to the fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternate routes and check the map at OHGO.com for updates.

The fire is out and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

"There were no hazardous materials on the truck. We are completing extinguishment and working with (ODOT) to open the highway as soon as we can do so safely," the department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

