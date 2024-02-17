Lanes closed on Route 23 in Riverdale following crash involving police vehicle

Several lanes are shut down in both directions on Route 23 in Riverdale on Saturday afternoon due to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving a Butler Police Department vehicle, according to the state Department of Transportation.

According to the New Jersey DOT, two northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed near Cotluss Road while police investigate the incident, which occurred around 11:20 a.m.

A Butler police car was involved in an accident on Route 23 in Riverdale on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Two vehicles, one a Butler police vehicle, can been seen with heavy front-end damage.

A Butler police car was involved in an accident on Route 23 in Riverdale on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Crash involving police vehicle closes lanes on Route 23 in Riverdale