All lanes are closed on Southbound Interstate 75 due to potholes in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

>>PHOTOS: All lanes closed on SB I-75 in Montgomery County due to potholes

Dayton Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were originally dispatched at around 5:09 a.m. on initial reports of potholes on SB I-75 between Stanley Avenue and Needmore Road.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that the Ohio Department of Transportation has been notified.

ODOT cameras are showing traffic being diverted on SB I-75 at Stanley Avenue.

Traffic is backed up on SB I-75 past Benchwood Road.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Photo from: ODOT

