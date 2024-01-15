Lanes closures in Marin County beginning soon: Caltrans

(KRON) – Caltrans announced closures for its bridge preservation project in Marin County, during which nightly ramp work will result in lane closures. Closures will impact US-101, Highway 131 and Interstate 580 from Jan. 16 to the morning of Jan. 20.

According to Caltrans, there will be various lane closures on Northbound US-101 in Novato on the bridge over Novato Creek from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. during the construction. There will also be lane closures on Southbound US-101 in Novato on the bridge over Novato Creek from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The Northbound US-101 on-ramp to Rowland Boulevard in Novato will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. There will be work on the Southbound US-101 off-ramp to Rowland Boulevard from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Detour for Rowland Boulevard on-ramp

Take the westbound on-ramp for Rowland Boulevard

Take Southbound US-101

Take the connector ramp to Eastbound Highway 37

Take the on-ramp for Northbound US-101

Various lanes will be closed from Eastbound Highway 131 (Tiburon Boulevard) to Westbound SR-131 in Mill Valley from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The Northbound US-101 off-ramp bus stop at Eastbound Highway 131 will be closed during that same time.

There will be a lane closed on the Southbound US-101 connector off-ramp to Eastbound Highway-131 from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. However, at least one lane will be open for traffic.

The connector loop on-ramp to Northbound US-101 from Eastbound SR131 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Detour for US-101 connector loop on-ramp

Take the on-ramp to Southbound US-101

Continue to Southbound US-101

Take the off-ramp to Eastbound Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Take the on-ramp to Northbound US-101

The US-101 Southbound off-ramp to Eastbound Sir Francis Drake Boulevard over the Corte Madera Creek Bridge in Larkspur from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. will be impacted. The US-101 Southbound off-ramp to Westbound Sir Francis Drake Boulevard over the Corte Madera Creek in Larkspur will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Various lanes will be closed near the Francisco Boulevard/California Park overhead bridge in San Rafael on Northbound US-101 from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. during construction. Various lanes will be closed near Francisco Boulevard/California Park overhead bridge on Southbound US-101 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until Jan. 20. The Northbound US-101 off-ramp to the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge and Francisco Boulevard will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour for NB US-101 off-ramp to Richmond Bridge/Francisco Blvd

Take Northbound US-101

Take the off-ramp to Second Street

Take Second Street on-ramp to Southbound US-101

Take the Richmond Bridge/Francisco Blvd exit

The Southbound US-101 on-ramp from Francisco Boulevard West will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the end of construction.

Detour for Francisco Blvd. West on-ramp

Continue Southbound on Anderson Drive

Go Northbound on Bellam Boulevard

Take Northbound US-101 on-ramp from Bellam Boulevard

Get on Northbound US-101

Take the off-ramp to Second Street

Take the on-ramp to US-101 Southbound from Second Street

Take US-101 exit on 451B and get back on Southbound US-101

