Lanes closures in Marin County beginning soon: Caltrans
(KRON) – Caltrans announced closures for its bridge preservation project in Marin County, during which nightly ramp work will result in lane closures. Closures will impact US-101, Highway 131 and Interstate 580 from Jan. 16 to the morning of Jan. 20.
According to Caltrans, there will be various lane closures on Northbound US-101 in Novato on the bridge over Novato Creek from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. during the construction. There will also be lane closures on Southbound US-101 in Novato on the bridge over Novato Creek from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.
The Northbound US-101 on-ramp to Rowland Boulevard in Novato will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. There will be work on the Southbound US-101 off-ramp to Rowland Boulevard from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Detour for Rowland Boulevard on-ramp
Take the westbound on-ramp for Rowland Boulevard
Take Southbound US-101
Take the connector ramp to Eastbound Highway 37
Take the on-ramp for Northbound US-101
Various lanes will be closed from Eastbound Highway 131 (Tiburon Boulevard) to Westbound SR-131 in Mill Valley from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The Northbound US-101 off-ramp bus stop at Eastbound Highway 131 will be closed during that same time.
There will be a lane closed on the Southbound US-101 connector off-ramp to Eastbound Highway-131 from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. However, at least one lane will be open for traffic.
The connector loop on-ramp to Northbound US-101 from Eastbound SR131 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Detour for US-101 connector loop on-ramp
Take the on-ramp to Southbound US-101
Continue to Southbound US-101
Take the off-ramp to Eastbound Redwood Highway Frontage Road
Take the on-ramp to Northbound US-101
The US-101 Southbound off-ramp to Eastbound Sir Francis Drake Boulevard over the Corte Madera Creek Bridge in Larkspur from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. will be impacted. The US-101 Southbound off-ramp to Westbound Sir Francis Drake Boulevard over the Corte Madera Creek in Larkspur will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Jan. 20.
Various lanes will be closed near the Francisco Boulevard/California Park overhead bridge in San Rafael on Northbound US-101 from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. during construction. Various lanes will be closed near Francisco Boulevard/California Park overhead bridge on Southbound US-101 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until Jan. 20. The Northbound US-101 off-ramp to the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge and Francisco Boulevard will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour for NB US-101 off-ramp to Richmond Bridge/Francisco Blvd
Take Northbound US-101
Take the off-ramp to Second Street
Take Second Street on-ramp to Southbound US-101
Take the Richmond Bridge/Francisco Blvd exit
The Southbound US-101 on-ramp from Francisco Boulevard West will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the end of construction.
Detour for Francisco Blvd. West on-ramp
Continue Southbound on Anderson Drive
Go Northbound on Bellam Boulevard
Take Northbound US-101 on-ramp from Bellam Boulevard
Get on Northbound US-101
Take the off-ramp to Second Street
Take the on-ramp to US-101 Southbound from Second Street
Take US-101 exit on 451B and get back on Southbound US-101
