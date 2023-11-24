All lanes of Highway 1 blocked after fatal crash
(KRON) — All lanes of Highway 1 were blocked Friday afternoon after a crash, according to a 511 alert.
The crash happened in the area where Highway 1 intersects with Highway 84 in the census-designated area of San Gregorio. It was reported at 3:04 p.m.
According to California Highway Patrol’s traffic log, a GMC Yukon was fully engulfed in flames and a coroner was called to the scene.
Drivers should expect delays, per 511.
This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.
