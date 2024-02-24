Lanes re-open after several cars crash on I-85 south near Uptown

Multiple cars crashed on I-85 Saturday morning, causing a morning traffic delay near Uptown.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Saturday near the North Graham Street exit.

A viewer called to tell Channel 9 they saw several cars flipped over with glass strewn across the interstate.

Three of the four lanes were closed while authorities worked to investigate the crash and clear the roadway.

NCDOT said the lanes were back open around 7:20 a.m.

Channel 9 asked MEDIC if anyone was hurt in the crash.

