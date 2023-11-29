Lanes reopen after crash sends car in trailer across roadway

All lanes of I-75 southbound were shut down in Harrison Township after a trailer crashed into a construction barrier.

Around 8:25 p.m. Harrison Township deputies along with Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to I-75 at Needmore Road for reports of a crash, according to OSP.

OSP dispatchers said that an SUV pulling a trailer hit a concrete construction barrier.

The crash caused the Ford Mustang the SUV was carrying to roll out of the trailer and across the roadway.

All lanes were shutdown but have since been reopened.

No injuries have been reported.

