Lanes reopen in New Smyrna Beach after parking lot shooting at South Dixie Freeway

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — A parking lot shooting Thursday morning led New Smyrna Beach police to close all lanes of South Dixie Freeway.

At around 8:30 a.m., police encouraged residents in a Facebook post to avoid the area and use Riverside Drive as an alternative route “while we conduct a criminal investigation.”

According to New Smyrna Beach police Capt. Christopher Kirk, the incident happened around the 1500th block of the freeway.

“The shooter is currently in our custody, and the person shot has been transported to the hospital,” Kirk said.

Kirk said there is no information available yet on the severity of the person’s injuries or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Daytona police: 17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Daytona Beach shooting

As of around 9 a.m., police had reopened all southbound lanes and one northbound lane.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shooting at NSB's South Dixie Freeway leaves 1 injured, police say