Lanes reopening after crash and car fire snarled freeway traffic on I-35E in Carrollton

Lanes are starting to clear up in Carrollton after an express lane crash blocked traffic on Interstate 35E in both directions during the Monday morning commute time.

The Carrollton Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the express lane near exit 445B for the President George W. Bush Turnpike.

The southbound express lanes were closed and northbound traffic on the main lanes was diverted to the turnpike while police and firefighters cleared the scene.

The northbound lanes reopened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, a Carrollton police spokesperson said. The express lanes are still shut down as of about 10 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, the spokesperson said.

Today's top stories:

→ 14-year-old shot, killed by Fort Worth woman who reported prowler

→ Arlington student, 10, dies after she was hit by cars while crossing road

→ Fort Worth cattle sales part of alleged $191M Ponzi scheme, SEC says

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.