Lanes shut down on I-280 in San Jose

(KRON) — Traffic on I-280 in San Jose has been halted Sunday night due to a person in distress, California Highway Patrol announced on X. As of 10:30 p.m., all northbound lanes in the area of I-280 and McLaughlin Avenue are shut down.

Only one southbound lane is currently open, according to CHP. Officers are on scene responding to the traffic. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

