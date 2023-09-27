Damaged bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs to remain closed, officials say
Early Tuesday afternoon several lanes on I-285 westbound near Roswell Road were shut down.
Sandy Springs city officials confirmed that the lanes were shut down due to damage at the Mt. Vernon Bridge over I-285.
Georgia Department of Transportation 511 cameras show there were delays building for a few miles.
GDOT said that a tractor-trailer hit the bridge at Riverside Drive.
Sandy Springs officials also say that four of five lanes on Mt. Vernon Hwy near I-285 remain closed.
News Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where vehicles were slowly passing by.
Late Tuesday afternoon, GDOT announced that the Mt. Vernon Bridge will remain closed.
GDOT said there will be an inspection of the bridge. A detour route has been set up for drivers.
