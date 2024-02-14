All lanes of WB I-64 at I-265 reopen after multiple vehicle crash

A multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 64 that has all lanes blocked Wednesday morning.

All lanes of Interstate 64 at Interstate 265 in Jefferson County were blocked Wednesday morning after a crash involving three cars, according to TRIMARC, a service from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The accident, which occurred at 5:59 a.m. at the 18.9-mile marker of the interstate and had all lanes and the right shoulder blocked, according to TRIMARC. There have not been any reported injuries.

Traffic reopened on the interstate at around 7:25 a.m.

This story may be updated.

More: Here are 35 events, ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Louisville

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Traffic: All lanes of WB I-64 reopen after multiple car crash