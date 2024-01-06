All lanes of new West Davis Highway are open

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — All lanes on the new 16-mile West Davis Highway have opened.

To celebrate, the Utah Department of Transportation hosted a community fun run/walk/bike event Saturday. More than 2,500 people reportedly joined in, including elected officials and UDOT representatives, according to a UDOT press release.

When construction began in May 2021, UDOT officials estimated that all lanes of the highway would be open by summer 2024. That timeline was shortened, opening several months early.

UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said in the press release there was a concerted effort to open the highway as soon as possible, as they knew how much of a difference it was going to make in people’s lives.

“People need different options to get where they want to go in the way they want to get there, and this project represents our commitment to accomplishing this mission,” he said.

The West Davis Highway is a 16-mile, four-lane divided highway reportedly designed to improve access to and from western Davis County. The highway runs from I-15 near Glovers Lane in Farmington to the future extensions of S.R. 193 and 4500 West in West Point, the release states.

Officials said the new highway is expected to reduce delays by more than 30 percent on local roads west of I-15. Additionally, officials said six new interchanges have been built to connect to I-15 and local roads, including:

I-15/Legacy Parkway in Farmington

950 North in Farmington

200 North in Kaysville

2700 West in Layton

2000 West in Syracuse

Antelope Drive in Syracuse

Additionally, “to move people as well as vehicles,” the press release states West Davis added nearly 10 miles of trails and now connects several existing regional trails, like Emigration Trail with the Legacy Parkway Trail. These new trails provide additional opportunities for recreation users and bicycle commuters, helping them get where they want to go, the release states.

The West Davis Highway is one of several projects planned to upgrade the transportation system in northern Utah to meet current and future needs, the release states, which is “especially important” as the number of homes in Davis and Weber counties is expected to increase by 65 percent by 2040.

Finish work on the highway will reportedly continue into the summer, with occasional lane closures while crews complete weather-dependent tasks like additional paving and seeding.

