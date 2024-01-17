All lanes of West Tennessee Street closed after trucks snags line, pulls power polls

Crews worked Wednesday afternoon to stand up two power poles that were bending precariously over the roadway after a large truck traveling on West Tennessee Street snagged a steel cable over the Macomb Street intersection.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the accident around 3:15 p.m. and had all lanes of West Tennessee between Macomb and Copeland streets shut down.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a traffic crash near the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Macomb Street where multiple power poles were struck. The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2oAeDw3S80 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 17, 2024

"At this time, no significant injuries have been reported," TPD said in a social media update.

Workers at the scene said a large truck snagged a steel power cable that crossed Tennessee Street, pulling and "sandwiching" two poles which were hanging over the street. Crews worked to unsnarl lines as TPD officers rerouted traffic minutes before the rush hour commute.

Repairs are underway, and TPD is urging drivers to avoid the area until the poles and lines are repaired.

