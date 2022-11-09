Lange holds onto Nicollet County sheriff's seat

Nov. 9—ST. PETER — Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange defeated Sheriff's Office investigator Marc Chadderdon Tuesday.

Lange defeated Chadderdon 9,065 (63.8%) to 5,087 (35.8%).

Lange has served as sheriff for the past 20 years and his entire 37-year law enforcement career in Nicollet County, starting as a jailer dispatcher at 18 and serving as a patrolman in North Mankato for 11 years.

He previously told The Free Press one of the biggest changes he made as sheriff that he's most proud of is separating the jail and dispatch functions. He also worked with North Mankato to have the sheriff's dispatch take all the city's 911 calls.

Chadderdon has nearly 30 years in law enforcement including 25 in the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.

In 1994 he joined the Le Center Police Department and then worked for the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and briefly as police chief in Cleveland. In 1995 he joined the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, serving as a jailer/dispatcher, deputy and for the last 16 years criminal investigator.