Language barrier forces postponement of rape trial

Dec. 10—LIMA — The jury trial for a Mexican national charged with rape and sexual battery has been pushed back indefinitely after language barriers between the defendant and his attorney proved insurmountable.

Maros Barcenas-Gonzales was indicted by the September 2020 session of the grand jury on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, felonies of the third degree for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy. The assaults are alleged to have taken place over a span of several years.

Barcenas-Gonzales, 54, was scheduled to stand trial beginning Jan. 3 but sent a letter to Judge Terri Kohlrieser earlier this week alleging issues with legal representation by the Allen County Public Defenders Office.

With an interpreter present, Kohlrieser questioned the defendant about his case in general and Attorney Steve Chamberlain in particular.

"I think he's taking my case in the wrong direction," Barcenas-Gonzales said through his interpreter. "It would be ideal if I had an attorney who could speak my language. I wasn't born here and I don't know what my rights are. That's why I need an attorney who is able to explain to me the situation I am in."

Kohlrieser expressed her understanding with the man's frustrations.

"I am willing to see if I can find — through the Supreme Court or from other attorneys — a Spanish-speaking attorney for you," the judge said. "I don't know how long that will take, but it will mean pushing your trial back. I will gladly do that for you."

"That's fine," Barcenas-Gonzales replied.

Chamberlain said he would be willing to stay on the case if a Spanish-speaking lawyer could be appointed as co-counsel.

"That's a great idea," Kohlrieser said.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a Brower Road apartment complex on July 27, 2020, in reference to a sexual assault complaint. The young boy reportedly detailed accounts where Barcenas-Gonzales was in bed with him and restrained him by force while sexually assaulting him. The alleged victim's 12-year-old brother witnessed some of the incidents, according to court records.

Authorities say Barcenas-Gonzales was in the United States legally at the time of his arrest.