Language I/O Announces BUI App for Oracle Incident Translations

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O, a Multilingual customer support SaaS technology provider and a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced its Browser User Interface (BUI) extension for Oracle incident translation. Now, Oracle customers can respond to their customers in any language more quickly directly within the BUI.

Language I/O is a software company that provides multilingual customer support to those using Zendesk, Salesforce and Oracle. (PRNewsfoto/Language I/O) More

Language I/O's Oracle incident translation technology allows monolingual customer service agents to communicate with customers from all over the world in their language. Not only are translations fast and accurate, but they also allow Language I/O customers to forego hiring additional support staff.

"The BUI app provides customer service representatives fast, immediate translation capabilities inside Oracle incidents so that the agents—many of whom are still working from home—no longer have to worry about slower Internet speeds affecting their incident response time with foreign speaking customers," said Language I/O Director of Product Management Helen Gurina. "The BUI extension that automates Oracle Service Cloud incident translations is the only one of its kind on the Oracle customer relationship management (CRM) platform."

To see a video of the Oracle incident translation BUI, click here. To chat with someone about your potential return on investment (ROI) from using the Oracle incident translation BUI, click here.

Language I/O's software suite uses a unique combination of professional human and machine translation to automate the translation of knowledge base articles, support tickets, social messaging and chats within all major customer relationship management systems (CRMs). Language I/O's solution reduces customer support costs while easing frustrations for agents and customers.

Oracle Partner Network (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/language-io-announces-bui-app-for-oracle-incident-translations-301084491.html

SOURCE Language I/O