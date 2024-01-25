Language to recall Jeff Bohm OK'd, but is it too late?

Language to recall St. Clair County Board Chairman Jeff Bohm as a county commissioner was approved Thursday afternoon, but the petition effort may fall short of election deadlines to move forward.

The petition filed Jan. 9 cites Bohm’s role in spearheading the pursuit of infrastructure development along 26 Mile Road, or Marine City Highway, as well as public feedback collected as part of a study more than a year ago that aimed to help local officials evaluate the corridor.

It marked the second petition language from Kimball Township resident Dawn Nowicki after a previous version was rejected by the St. Clair County Election Commission several weeks ago for lack of clarity. County Clerk Angie Waters said there’d been one other recall petition submitted but later withdrawn against Bohm.

On Thursday, the commission ruled Nowicki’s wording this time was clear.

“It references the Wade Trim study, which I’m assuming would be online for the county, and it does say the study includes citizen concerns which have not been addressed,” Waters, one of three election commission members, said during the hearing. “Also, they could review the Wade Trim study to clarify.”

County Treasurer Kelly Roberts-Burnett and John Tomlinson, who’s replacing Elmwood Brown on the commission as senior probate judge, agreed.

“I thought use of the Wade Trim study recommendations gave people a point of reference that made it factual instead of just saying, ‘He’s not paying attention to people,’ or, ‘Everybody knows that’s a bad idea,’” Tomlinson said. “That would be very nebulous. But by citing the specific factual source, I thought that was appropriate.”

What was the petition about?

The petition itself also specifically alleges that Bohm continues to push development on 26 Mile Road east of Meldrum Road. When asked about the manner of Bohm’s role after Thursday’s hearing, Nowicki said she had a list but wasn’t able to get into it in detail at the time.

The subject of 26 Mile dates back a couple of years after a previous county board agreed to designate a bulk of the county’s millions in American Rescue Plan funds to help downriver communities build out infrastructure along the highway to help entice future development.

Wade Trim, a southeast Michigan-based engineering and planning consulting firm, was tapped to evaluate potential needs along 26 Mile – an area widely identified by some officials as a space likely to be impacted by future economic and residential growth coming north out of Macomb County.

During the hearing, Nowicki reiterated concerns outlined in the petition.

“Jeff Bohm was voted in by his constituents in District 5 to represent the people, and by his continual push to expand 26 Mile Road against his constituents’ wishes, it’s the reason we need to recall,” she said.

Early in 2023, a newly elected county board dropped ARP funding discussions in reference to 26 Mile Road, though other avenues were on the table.

“(Federal finance appropriations) had earmarks. We didn’t receive the earmarks. We had an MEDC ask, and we did not receive that yet,” Bohm said Thursday. “So, without additional funding available, it’s a non-starter.”

With language approved, can the recall move forward?

Bohm, who was not at the recall clarity hearing, said he planned to appeal the decision, which he has 10 days to do.

That timeline may stymie, however, the process of collecting signatures for the recall petition to set an election date and get choices before voters ahead of the next regular county election in November. Recall attempts aren’t allowed within the final six months of an official’s term, and on Thursday, Bohm said that so far, he planned to run for re-election.

Under state law, a recall petition can’t be circulated for signatures until a determination on the appeal is made by the local circuit court or until 40 days after the date of the appeal, whichever is sooner.

Also, according to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, the local election official who received a petition must call a local recall election that is at least 95 days after the date the measure was filed. It also must fall on the May or November regular election date.

The deadline to get a recall on the ballot this May is next Friday, Feb. 2.

When asked about the proximity to Bohm’s potential re-election later this year, Nowicki said, “The amount of damage that he’s doing, we need to remove him” sooner.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Language to recall Jeff Bohm OK'd, but is it too late?