Lanier County deputy fired for DUI

Mar. 1—LAKELAND — A Lanier County Sheriff's Office deputy was fired after being arrested for DUI.

On Feb. 25, the deputy was dispatched on a service call, according to a statement from the Lanier County Sheriff's Office.

A family he was speaking with during the service call noticed he was "acting as if something was wrong" and notified the sheriff after the deputy left.

The deputy clocked out and headed home while the sheriff tried to locate him, notifying the Georgia State Patrol, according to the statement. A trooper pulled the deputy over and arrested him for driving under the influence. The chief deputy was sent to secure the deputy's sheriff's office vehicle and its property.

The deputy was immediately fired, the statement said.

"This was terrible decision on his part. Regardless of the circumstances, this was absolutely and without question unacceptable," Sheriff Nick Norton said in the statement.

