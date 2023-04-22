The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces that Mark Lanier, J.D., will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Community Prayer Luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 at the Lubbock Civic Center. The event is being held in commemoration of the National Day of Prayer.

Lanier, one of the leading trial lawyers in America, is a Lubbock native and graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law. A renowned author and strong proponent of biblical literacy, he is the founder of the Lanier Theological Library, one of the nation’s largest private theological collections. He has written several books on faith. His address at the Community Prayer Luncheon will focus on Balancing Faith in Business.

"We are honored to have Mark Lanier as our keynote speaker for the Community Prayer Luncheon," said Kay McDowell, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. "His deep knowledge and genuine passion for the Bible are contagious and are sure to provide valuable insights and inspire our community as we come together to pray for our city, state, and nation."

The Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lubbock Christian University as the presenting sponsor for this event. HEB is the catering sponsor and will provide lunch for attendees.

The Community Prayer Luncheon is an opportunity for business leaders, community members and local organizations to pray for our community, state, nation, and world.

For information about sponsorships and tables, contact Megan Gastelum at megan.gastelum@lubbockbiz.org or by calling (806) 761-7009.

Tickets are on sale for $40 for Chamber members and $60 for the general business community. For tickets, visit http://business.lubbockchamber.com/events/details/2023-community-prayer-luncheon-11514.

For more information, contact the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on (806) 761-7000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lanier to be keynote speaker at Community Prayer Lunch