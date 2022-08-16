Lanier murder suspect arrested in Lowndes

Aug. 16—LAKELAND — A third man has been arrested in a June murder case in Lanier County that left one man dead and two wounded, authorities said.

Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, 24, was arrested Monday in Lowndes County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.

Travion Snell, 22, of Douglas, was arrested on Aug. 3, while Shamond Jaquavious Campbell, 18, of Douglas turned himself in to authorities in late June; all three have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, the GBI said.

Lanier sheriff's deputies were called to U.S. 221 North at 10:46 p.m. June 18 on a report someone had been shot.

Law enforcement found Savion McRae, 18, of Douglas dead on the scene and two others — a 17-year-old Willacoochee teen and a 20-year-old Douglas man — injured by gunfire, according to the GBI statement. The Willacoochee teen was treated at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta while the Douglas man was treated at a Coffee County hospital; both have since been released from the hospitals, the GBI said.

The three men had been riding in the same car when gunfire came from another vehicle, a GBI statement said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Lanier County Sheriff's Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.