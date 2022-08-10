Lanier murder suspect at large

Aug. 10—LAKELAND — Another man has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with a June shooting in Lanier County that left one teenager dead and two other people wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Travion Snell, 22, of Douglas, on Aug. 3, charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Savion McRae, 18, and the injury of two other people, according to a GBI statement.

Shamond Jaquavious Campbell, 18, of Douglas turned himself in to authorities in late June and was charged with one count of felony murder and aggravated assault, the GBI said.

Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, 24, is still wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges, the GBI said.

The bureau described him as a Black male with brown eyes, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 150 pounds. Authorities ask anyone with information about Swanson to call the GBI Douglass office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lanier County Sheriff's Office at Lanier County Sheriff's Office at (229) 482-3545.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Lanier sheriff's deputies were called to U.S. 221 North at 10:46 p.m., June 18, on a report someone had been shot.

Law enforcement found McRae, 18, of Douglas dead on the scene and two others — a 17-year-old Willacoochee resident and a 20-year-old Douglas man — injured by gunfire, according to the GBI statement. The Willacoochee teen was treated at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta while the Douglas man was treated at a Coffee County hospital; both have since been released from the hospitals, the GBI said.

The three men had been riding together when their vehicle was hit by gunfire from another vehicle, according to the GBI.

