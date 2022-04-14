Lanier sheriff seeks help solving missing person case

Apr. 14—LAKELAND — The Lanier County Sherif's Office wants the public's help in solving the 2015 disappearance of a South Georgia man.

In December 2015, Brandon Helms left his home along the Teteerville Highway, leaving behind a vehicle and personal belongings, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. He has not been heard from since. Helms would have turned 49 in March.

Many investigative hours have been dedicated to this case and several pieces of forensic evidence have been examined but nothing has provided positive results. As time has passed, tips have been provided to Sheriff's Office investigators none of which led to finding out what happened to Helms or where he is, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Nick Norton said "with the passing of time many things change" and believes someone has the information needed to solve this case. "If someone knows something, no matter how small it may seem, we would like to receive that information. That small bit may be the piece of the puzzle that leads to larger pieces. For almost seven years, we have worked on this case and will continue to investigate any lead that we develop or is provided to us."

Helms' family, including his mother, Gail Helms, has remained in contact with sheriff's office investigators throughout the investigation, the statement said.

Anyone with information on this case, or any other case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (229) 482-3545.

