Lankford avoids additional jail time in funeral home case

Jun. 23—CLARK COUNTY — Anna Bontempo recalls watching a funeral home worker unzipping her son's body bag and sending his body into the incinerator, because she wanted to make sure the ashes she received afterward were actually his this time.

"I had to feel the intense heat and watch him pushed into flames," Botempo said Friday morning at the sentencing hearing for former Jeffersonville funeral home owner Randy Lankford.

As part of a plea deal Lankford avoided additional jail time in the bizarre case, and was handed a 12-year sentence.

He'll serve part of that on house arrest and the rest on probation. Lankford has also been ordered to pay restitution.

Police raided his business on Middle Road last summer and found dozens of decomposing bodies and the cremains of 17 people. Families who used his funeral service said he gave them the remains of people who weren't their loved ones, and that it's been a nightmare ever since.

Lankford addressed families in attendance Friday and said he is remorseful of his actions.

"I want you to know there's not a day that I don't regret my actions," Lankford said in a statement and then apologized to the families.

Clark Circuit Court 3 Judge Lisa Glickfield called a recess in the court after families gave passionate and emotional victim impact statements.

When she returned she told Lankford she doesn't think there's "any remedy or punishment" that could alleviate the pain of the victims and addressed the victims.

Glickfield accepted the plea agreement.

Families involved in this case said they're dealing with mental health issues and extreme pain because of what they've gone through.

Steve Colman said that his family used Lankford's funeral home for his brother Tim Colman.

"The thought of my brother laying there, decomposing for days on end fills me, my brother's children and his family with extreme pain and emotions yet to be defined that will never be gone," Steve said.

Tara Owen spoke during the hearing and said her brother Mike Settle's body was left to rot in Lankford's funeral home for 82 days. During that time period his body attracted flies and maggots.

Amanda Trueblood and her brother James Humphrey were in court for their father, Michael Humphrey.

Trueblood said they were given the wrong ashes and Lankford deserved a more severe punishment.

Lankford faced felony theft charges in the case. Attorneys told the News and Tribune previously that there are likely no laws in Indiana that allow for him to be charged for the more egregious allegations in the case.

According to the case's probably cause affidavit, Jeffersonville police were called to Lankford's funeral home at 3106 Middle Road on July 1, 2022 after an anonymous complaint that he was "allowing bodies to decompose inside."

The scene is described by Jeffersonville Police Detective Josh Schiller in the court records.

"I could smell from what I know from experience to be an extreme stage of decomposition of remains emanating from the northeast corner of the building," he wrote.

After the hearing families expressed disappointment in Lankford's sentence.

Bontempo carries with her the ashes she was given in error, because she said those people deserve to be remembered.

"This man deserves a lot more, he deservers a lot more punishment than what he got, a slap on the wrist," Bontempo said. "If it were a drug dealer, a murderer, anyone else, if it happened to someone of higher power, it would've been 100 times, worse, but it didn't."

Bontempo's daughter, Ariel Chillers, said she is studying to work in the funeral home industry and that Lankford allowed her to dress her brother for his funeral service.

"I see his face in the dirt, because he was in such advanced stages of decomposition he looked like mud," Chillers said.