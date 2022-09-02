Lankford remains in jail on bond despite plea for release

Sep. 1—JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville funeral home owner Randy Lankford at a Thursday hearing asked a Clark County judge to be released on his own recognizance from jail, but instead the judge set a $5,000 cash-only bond.

The owner of Lankford Family Funeral Home and Crematorium is facing six criminal theft charges, after the remains of 17 people were found decomposing inside his Jeffersonville funeral home two months ago. In early August Lankford surrendered his state license as a funeral director and the license for the Lankford Funeral Home.

"I understand that there will be more than likely (more charges,)" he said at Thursday's hearing. "I'm going to take these charges, whatever comes out, I'll take."

The Clark County Prosecutor's office initially asked for double the amount of bond that was set.

"The state requests a $10,000 full-cash bond," said Calvin Blank, noting the seriousness of the charges. He said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed. "If the defendant is let out on bond he may flee."

Lankford asked to address Clark Circuit Court 3 Judge Lisa Glickfield after Blank finished.

"I don't pose a flight risk, every court case (I've been asked to attend) I attended," he said. "I do have gainful employment (at an insurance) place."

Lankford said he has children he provides for and he has to take care of his wife, who just had "serious" surgery and currently requires a feeding tube and drainage tube.

"I am not a flight risk in my opinion. I'd be asked to be released on my own reconnaissance," he said. "I understand the seriousness of the allegations."

He told Judge Glickfield he heard about his criminal charges on Wednesday. He said he was dropping his wife off at the hospital for the surgery and a friend called him and said the police were at his residence.

According to Lankford, he was later arrested outside his work place, which he said is an insurance office.

Story continues

"I went out and flagged the cop down to surrender myself outside of my employment on Pearl Street," he said, adding, "(the) detective thanked me for cooperating and (said) it was the easiest serving of a warrant they had."

According to the Clark County Jail booking records, Lankford was picked up by Jeffersonville Police.

Glickfield said Lankford did hit some of the points she had to consider when assigning bond in the case, but noted the gravity of the charges is "very serious."

"I understand the seriousness of these (charges,)" Lankford said.

Lankford appeared in court via Zoom from the Clark County Jail. An attorney wasn't present, but he told the judge he had retained Attorney George Streib of New Albany. He said he was working out a payment plan for his retainer.

He asked Judge Glickfield to be placed on house arrest, but she told him that wasn't an option.

Lankford is facing criminal and civil lawsuits in connection with the case. He's accused of fraud, theft and giving families the wrong ashes he had been paid for cremation.

Authorities raided Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, 3106 Middle Road in Jeffersonville, in July. What officers said they saw inside included a number of bodies that hadn't been properly stored. They noted dead blow flies and observed a "body bag on a gurney with a large bag of ice on top of the body."

At the time, police said they were told the air-conditioning had gone out at the funeral home. Someone tipped off police about decomposing bodies at the business.

Lankford did not apologize to families involved in the case during Thursday morning's hearing, which is something the families have asked for repeatedly.

"Mr. Lankford came to court every time he was ordered to come to court on those civil cases, and he addressed the court much like he addressed the court today, in a very respectful manner. He answered all of our questions and he never expressed any remorse for what occurred," said Larry Wilder, the attorney representing some of the families involved in the case.

He said the case is hard to prosecute criminally because of Indiana law. In his opinion, it's likely only theft and fraud types of charges would apply.

"If you read the abuse of corpse statute and read what it says an abuse of corpse is, it would be difficult to argue, beyond a reason of doubt, what happened fits into that," Wilder said. "And there's a certain degree of immunity that goes along with the job he has because he was a licensed funeral director. In Indiana we aren't equipped for this kind of horrible thing to happen."

According to Indiana law, the state's abuse of a corpse statute doesn't apply to a funeral director or embalmer.

It does apply to a person who knowingly or intentionally mutilates a corpse, has sexual intercourse or sexual deviant conduct with a corpse or opens a casket with the intent to commit one of those acts.

"As we stand here today, (Lankford) has fought the fights he has had to, but he's never indicated it was anything other than another day," Wilder said.