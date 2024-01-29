Lanon Baccam gets backing of US House Democrats' campaign arm in Iowa's 3rd District race

U.S. House Democrats' campaign arm is backing Lanon Baccam in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, the group announced, as the party aims to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn in November.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added Baccam to their "Red to Blue" program, calling him a "top-tier candidate" and signaling he will have the group's resources at his disposal as he faces a primary challenge in a district that has recently been a toss-up in November.

Baccam, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture official and combat veteran, launched his campaign in November. Melissa Vine, a nonprofit leader and small business owner, is also running for the Democratic nomination in the district representing the Des Moines metro and much of southwest Iowa.

"At a time when the Republican majority has cemented their place as the least productive Congress in modern history, Iowans deserve a leader like Lanon, a combat veteran and public servant who’s spent his life serving his community," said Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the DCCC, in a statement. “While Zach Nunn pushes to restrict women’s reproductive freedoms and fails to deliver solutions to the challenges Iowans are facing, Lanon will bring effective, common sense leadership to Congress.”

Baccam said his campaign was "bringing along a strong coalition of grassroots support" in an effort to again flip the seat.

"The House majority runs through Iowa this year, and we have the momentum to flip this seat and start delivering for our communities who have been left behind by politicians like Zach Nunn," he said.

The nationally recognized Cook Political Report rates the 3rd District race as "lean Republican." Iowa's 3rd District and 1st District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, were both on the DCCC's 2023-24 "districts in play" list.

The DCCC endorsement and priority indicates that the national party intends to retake the competitive seat two years after Nunn unseated former U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat, amid a wave of Republican victories in Iowa.

And it represents a further consolidation of institutional support behind Baccam, who upon announcing his candidacy was endorsed by former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, State Auditor Rob Sand and a slate of Democratic state legislators.

"Iowans are ready for change and we’re building the infrastructure to give them just that in November," Baccam said.

His campaign said in early January that he had raised $500,000 within seven weeks of formally jumping into the race. Campaign finance filings for the 3rd district. Full campaign finance reports for Baccam, Vine and Nunn must be filed by Jan. 31.

